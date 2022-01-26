Ivory Coast and Egypt meet up for what could be a clash of the titans in the African Cup of Nations.

Egypt has been one of the best teams during the entire African Cup of Nations thus far. It came in as one of the favorites to win and it's looking like that's a possibility.

How to Watch Ivory Coast vs Egypt today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Watch the Ivory Coast vs Egypt match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ivory Coast is still a dominant team. It beat Algeria in the last outing 3-1 and is on top of the Group E standings with seven points.

Although Egypt took a 1-0 loss in the opening round against Algeria, superstar Mo Salah led the team to a victory in the next outing.

If history is any indication, Egypt will win this match as Ivory Coast has won just one meeting in ten AFCON matches against Egypt.

Ivory Coast will be looking to make a big splash in the tournament by coming out with a victory over Egypt, especially since Ivory Coast looks to be the favorite.

Tune in to beIN SPORTS at 11 a.m. ET today to find out if Ivory Coast can do what they have not been able to do in the past.

Regional restrictions may apply.