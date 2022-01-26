Skip to main content

How to Watch Mali vs Equatorial Guinea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mali will face off against Equatorial Guinea in a round-of-16 matchup in the African Cup of Nations.

Both Mali and Equatorial Guinea come into this matchup highly respected and ready to prove either club can win the title.

How to Watch Mali vs Equatorial Guinea today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Watch the Mali vs Equatorial Guinea match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Equatorial Guinea has had some unlikely victories during their African Cup of Nations run and it will look to continue this somewhat fortuitous tournament.

Mali has been great throughout this entire tournament and has made it through the group stages completely unscathed. This will be a big test for Equatorial Guinea to see if it can make this an upset.

Mali has taken a win in each of the previous three outings against Equatorial Guinea, so this will be an uphill battle.

The last outing for Mali was a 1-1 draw with Gambia, and Equatorial Guinea came out with a 1-0 victory over Algeria.

Mali is definitely the favorite, especially considering they're atop the Group F standings, but don't be surprised if Equatorial Guinea can continue this impressive run it has had.

Tune into beIN SPORTS at 2 p.m. ET to see this big African Cup of Nations matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

