Mauritania and Gambia begin group play on Wednesday in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mauritania heads into the Africa Cup of Nations looking to have a better showing than it did in 2019. It went just 0-1-2 during that run and scored just a single goal.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Mauritania vs. Gambia Today:

Match Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live stream the Mauritania vs. Gambia match on fuboTV:

Mauritania lost to group winner Mali 4-1, but played to 0-0 draws against both Angola and Tunisia to finish in last place in Group E. It will get its shot at Mali and Tunisia as both countries are in its pool again.

First, though, it battles a Gambia squad who is making its first ever appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Gambia finally qualified for the Cup after failing every time it entered since 1980.

Mauritania will look to slow Gambia down before it gets started and, in turn, get its first win of the Cup as it looks to do better than 2019.

