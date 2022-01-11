Skip to main content

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria vs. Egypt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nigeria opens up Group D plays on Tuesday when it takes on Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria and Egypt both look to make runs in the Africa Cup of Nations. Tuesday's game is a big one for both nations.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria vs. Egypt Today:

Match Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream the Nigeria vs. Egypt game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nigeria went 2-1-0 in Group B in the last Cup and finished in second place behind Madagascar. The Nigerians would then beat Cameroon and South Africa to make the semifinals before it was beat 2-1 by Algeria. It would beat Tunisia 1-0 in the consolation match to finish in third.

This year it will try and do even better, but it starts with a tough match against Egypt on Tuesday.

Egypt won Group A in the last Cup, but was upset 1-0 by South Africa in the first round of the knockout stage.

It was a shocking end for the Egyptians as it was looking to win its 11th Cup. It has not won since 2010.

Tuesday Egypt hopes it is the start of another run to a championship, but it won't be easy against a good Nigerian squad.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria vs. Egypt

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
10:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

egypt soccer
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria vs. Egypt

1 minute ago
algeria
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria vs. Sierra Leone

3 hours ago
Dec 29, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs. Kings

12 hours ago
Dec 29, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

12 hours ago
Dec 18, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

12 hours ago
Dec 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) is defended by LA Clippers guard Keon Johnson (45) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Portland Trail Blazers

12 hours ago
Jan 9, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) fouls Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Kings

12 hours ago
Jan 9, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) fouls Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

12 hours ago
Jan 7, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Langston Galloway (12) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

12 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy