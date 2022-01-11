Nigeria opens up Group D plays on Tuesday when it takes on Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria and Egypt both look to make runs in the Africa Cup of Nations. Tuesday's game is a big one for both nations.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria vs. Egypt Today:

Match Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Nigeria went 2-1-0 in Group B in the last Cup and finished in second place behind Madagascar. The Nigerians would then beat Cameroon and South Africa to make the semifinals before it was beat 2-1 by Algeria. It would beat Tunisia 1-0 in the consolation match to finish in third.

This year it will try and do even better, but it starts with a tough match against Egypt on Tuesday.

Egypt won Group A in the last Cup, but was upset 1-0 by South Africa in the first round of the knockout stage.

It was a shocking end for the Egyptians as it was looking to win its 11th Cup. It has not won since 2010.

Tuesday Egypt hopes it is the start of another run to a championship, but it won't be easy against a good Nigerian squad.

