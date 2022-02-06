Skip to main content

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal vs Egypt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It all comes down to this: Egypt and Senegal for the AFCON title.

Two teams remain in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt and Senegal, who'll face on Sunday to decide which is crowned this year's champion.

Match Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live stream the Senegal vs Egypt match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Egypt last won the AFCON in 2010, capping a run of three titles in a row. Senegal has never won this tournament, but did place second in the 2019 event. Can it take that additional step forward and win it all on Sunday?

Egypt reached this spot after beating Cameroon on penalty kicks in the semifinals. Neither team scored a goal during the match, but Egypt advanced 3-1 on PKs.

Senegal defeated Burkina Faso 3-1 in the semifinals, getting all of its goals in the final 20 minutes. PSG's Abdou Diallo got the scoring going for Senegal, followed by a goal from fellow PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye and Liverpool's Sadio Mane.

While these nations are set to meet again in World Cup qualifying in March, this match is the first between the countries since 2014. Senegal won both meetings that year during the Africa Cup of Nations. Egypt last beat Senegal in 2006.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal vs Egypt

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
1:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal vs Egypt

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
