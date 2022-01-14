Senegal and Guinea go head-to-head on Friday looking to begin the Africa Cup of Nations with two wins.

Senegal kicked off its campaign with a 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe, while Guinea got the better of Malawi.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal vs. Guinea Today:

Match Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Match Time: 7:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Like Senegal, Guinea also had to dig deep to secure a narrow 1-0 triumph in its opening fixture on a first half goal by Issiaga Sylla.

Senegal was far from convincing in its opener on Sunday, needing a last-minute penalty goal from Sadio Mane. One of the favorites to lift the trophy in Cameroon this year, Senegal will look to win in a more dominant fashion in its second fixture with sole leadership of Group B on the line.

Senegal has an impressive record against Friday's opponent, having won eight of the previous 12 meetings. However, the country did lose the most recent encounter back in 2019, when Guinea claimed a penalty-shootout victory in the qualifiers for the African Nations Championship.

Friday's game will mark the 55th meeting between the two nations. Senegal has won 25 of its previous meetings, while Guinea has won 16 times. There have been 13 draws between the two sides.

