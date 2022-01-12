How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia vs. Mali

Tunisia battles Mali in the first of its group matches on Wednesday in the Africa Cup of Nations.

This is the second straight Cup that Tunisia and Mali are in the same group, as they finished first and second in Group E in 2019. Mali won the Group by going 2-0-1, while Tunisia played to three draws to claim second place.

Mali would lose 1-0 in the first round of the knockout stage to Ivory Coast that ended its hopes at making a run at its first ever Africa Cup of Nations Championship.

Tunisia had more success as it beat Ghana 5-4 in penalty kicks in the first round and then beat Madagascar 3-0 in the quarterfinals, before losing to Senegal in the semifinals.

Both teams are looking to make another run into the knockout stage this year and Wednesday's game is a big one, as the winner will take control of Group F.

Tunisia won the Cup back in 2004 and Mali has never won, but both start their run at a possible championship on Wednesday in a huge match.

