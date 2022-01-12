How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia vs. Mali: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
This is the second straight Cup that Tunisia and Mali are in the same group, as they finished first and second in Group E in 2019. Mali won the Group by going 2-0-1, while Tunisia played to three draws to claim second place.
How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia vs. Mali Today:
Match Date: Jan. 12, 2022
Match Time: 7:50 a.m. ET
TV: beIN SPORTS Canada
Live stream the Tunisia vs. Mali match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mali would lose 1-0 in the first round of the knockout stage to Ivory Coast that ended its hopes at making a run at its first ever Africa Cup of Nations Championship.
Tunisia had more success as it beat Ghana 5-4 in penalty kicks in the first round and then beat Madagascar 3-0 in the quarterfinals, before losing to Senegal in the semifinals.
Both teams are looking to make another run into the knockout stage this year and Wednesday's game is a big one, as the winner will take control of Group F.
Tunisia won the Cup back in 2004 and Mali has never won, but both start their run at a possible championship on Wednesday in a huge match.
Regional restrictions may apply.