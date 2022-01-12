Skip to main content

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia vs. Mali: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tunisia battles Mali in the first of its group matches on Wednesday in the Africa Cup of Nations.

This is the second straight Cup that Tunisia and Mali are in the same group, as they finished first and second in Group E in 2019. Mali won the Group by going 2-0-1, while Tunisia played to three draws to claim second place.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia vs. Mali Today:

Match Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Match Time: 7:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live stream the Tunisia vs. Mali match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mali would lose 1-0 in the first round of the knockout stage to Ivory Coast that ended its hopes at making a run at its first ever Africa Cup of Nations Championship.

Tunisia had more success as it beat Ghana 5-4 in penalty kicks in the first round and then beat Madagascar 3-0 in the quarterfinals, before losing to Senegal in the semifinals. 

Both teams are looking to make another run into the knockout stage this year and Wednesday's game is a big one, as the winner will take control of Group F.

Tunisia won the Cup back in 2004 and Mali has never won, but both start their run at a possible championship on Wednesday in a huge match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia vs. Mali

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
Time
7:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

tunisia soccer
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia vs. Mali

just now
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at UNLV

8 hours ago
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

8 hours ago
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UNLV vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

8 hours ago
Dec 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) reacts after center Ivica Zubac (40) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers

9 hours ago
Jan 6, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) makes a save as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) looks for the rebound during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Golden Knights

9 hours ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his goal with right wing Bryan Rust (17) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins vs. Ducks

9 hours ago
Jan 8, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) celebrates after a goal in the second period of the game against the New York Rangers at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

9 hours ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his goal with right wing Bryan Rust (17) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy