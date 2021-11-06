How to Watch 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic

Nine horses will take to the gate for the richest race in North America in hopes of taking home Horse of the Year honors.

The 38th edition of the premier event in North American thoroughbred horse racing concludes today with the Breeders’ Cup Classic, the most prestigious title in the sport and a $6 million prize.

2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit (4-1 odds), 2021 Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality (3-1) and 2020 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile champion Knicks Go (5-2 odds) headline the field of nine that will take to the track in Del Mar, Calif.

How to Watch the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic Today:

Race Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Race Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

You can stream the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Also in the mix will be Hot Rod Charlie (4-1 odds) trained by Doug O'Neill who has five Breeders’ Cup wins but none in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Hot Rod Charlie has had a successful three-year-old season. The horse finished third at the Kentucky Derby in May followed up by a second place showing in the Belmont Stakes in June and took home the Grade I Haskell Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby to earn a spot in this race.

Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win was called into question after the horse tested positive for an anti-inflammatory steroid after the race, landing trainer Bob Baffert in hot water. After Medina Spirit finished third in the Preakness Stakes, New York Racing officials banned the horse and trainer from competing in the 2021 Belmont Stakes. The horse won the 2021 Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita by five lengths to earn entry into the Classic.

Other horses taking the gate in the Breeders’ Cup Classic include: Max Player (8-1 odds), who won the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Saratoga, Art Collector (8-1 odds), who won the Woodward Stakes at Belmont and Tripoli (15-1 odds), who won the Grade I Pacific Stakes at Del Mar.