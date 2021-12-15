Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Algeria vs Qatar in the Arab Cup Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Algeria takes on host country Qatar in the second semifinal of the Arab Cup on Wednesday.
    Author:

    Algeria and Qatar will play in the second semifinal of the Arab Cup on Wednesday with the winner headed to the championship to take on either Tunisia or Egypt.

    How to Watch Qatar vs Algeria in the Arab Cup Semi-Finals Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Qatar vs Algeria match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This will be the third semifinal appearance for Qatar and second while host. Algeria, on the other hand, will be playing in its first-ever semifinal.

    Qatar is looking to become just the second-ever host country to win the Arab Cup, as Iraq did it back in 1966.

    Qatar won Group A by winning all three of its matches and then hammering the United Arab Emirates in the quarterfinals, 5-0. The team has now outscored its opponents 11-1 during the tournament.

    Algeria will look to pull off the upset of the host country on Wednesday. The Algerians got in by coming in second in Group D behind Egypt. They played to a 1-1 draw with the Egyptians but lost the tiebreaker.

    Algeria needed penalty kicks to get by Morocco in the quarterfinals, though. The team would win 5-3 in the kicks to advance to its first-ever semifinals appearance.

    Both of these countries have shown they can score and play great defense, so this should be a great match.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Qatar vs Algeria in the Arab Cup Semi-Finals

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    PSV Eindhoven Real Sociedad
    Dutch KNVB Beker

    How to Watch PSV Eindhoven vs. Fortuna Sittard

    14 seconds ago
    qatar
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Algeria vs Qatar

    14 seconds ago
    Fiorentina
    Coppa Italia

    How to Watch Fiorentina vs Benevento

    10 minutes ago
    Football Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch UIL Conference 1A Six-Man Division 1 Championship Westbrook vs. May

    2 hours ago
    Twente Dutch KNVB Bekar
    Dutch KNVB Beker

    How to Watch Twente vs. Feyenoord

    2 hours ago
    Cagliari Internazionale Serie A Coppa Italia
    Coppa Italia

    How to Watch Cagliari vs AS Cittadella

    3 hours ago
    tunisia soccer
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Tunisia vs Egypt

    4 hours ago
    Empoli Verona Serie A Coppa Italia
    Coppa Italia

    How to Watch Hellas Verona vs Empoli FC

    6 hours ago
    Cricket
    Cricket

    How to Watch Fujairah vs. Abu Dhabi

    7 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy