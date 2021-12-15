How to Watch Algeria vs Qatar

Algeria takes on host country Qatar in the second semifinal of the Arab Cup on Wednesday.

Algeria and Qatar will play in the second semifinal of the Arab Cup on Wednesday with the winner headed to the championship to take on either Tunisia or Egypt.

How to Watch Qatar vs Algeria in the Arab Cup Semi-Finals Today:

Match Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

This will be the third semifinal appearance for Qatar and second while host. Algeria, on the other hand, will be playing in its first-ever semifinal.

Qatar is looking to become just the second-ever host country to win the Arab Cup, as Iraq did it back in 1966.

Qatar won Group A by winning all three of its matches and then hammering the United Arab Emirates in the quarterfinals, 5-0. The team has now outscored its opponents 11-1 during the tournament.

Algeria will look to pull off the upset of the host country on Wednesday. The Algerians got in by coming in second in Group D behind Egypt. They played to a 1-1 draw with the Egyptians but lost the tiebreaker.

Algeria needed penalty kicks to get by Morocco in the quarterfinals, though. The team would win 5-3 in the kicks to advance to its first-ever semifinals appearance.

Both of these countries have shown they can score and play great defense, so this should be a great match.

