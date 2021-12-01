Skip to main content
    December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Algeria vs. Sudan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Algeria and Sudan open Group D play in the FIFA Arab Cup.
    For the first time under the FIFA brand, and the first time since 2012, the Arab Cup will take place this year, with three weeks of games in Qatar. Group D play begins on Wednesday when Algeria faces Sudan.

    How to Watch Algeria vs. Sudan Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Match Time: 5 a.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live Stream Algeria vs. Sudan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Algeria automatically qualified for the group stage due to its FIFA ranking, while Sudan had to play its way in.

    The Sudanese team, ranked 123rd in the world, played Libya, ranked 119th, in the qualification round and won 1–0, with Abdel Rahman scoring the only goal on a penalty kick.

    Algeria has played five friendlies this year, winning the first four against Libya, Syria, Burundi and Benin before losing to New Zealand 2–1 in November.

    Sudan's most recent match was a draw in World Cup qualification against Guinea-Bissau, with its last win coming in August in a friendly against Niger.

    These two countries last faced in 2006, with Algeria winning 1–0 in a friendly. Overall, Algeria has two wins against Sudan in five matches, with two draws and one win for Sudan.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

