The bottom teams in Group A meet in the FIFA Arab Cup when Bahrain takes on Iraq.

Iraq, third in Group A play with one point, will meet Bahrain, last in the group with zero points, on Friday in the second matchday of the FIFA Arab Cup.

How to Watch Bahrain vs. Iraq Today:

Match Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Match Time: 5 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream Bahrain vs. Iraq on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iraq is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Oman in the first round. Oman looked poised to win the match, but Iraq's Hasan Abdulkareem equalized things on a penalty kick in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

That was Abdulkareem's first international goal for Iraq's senior team after scoring three international goals on Iraq's youth teams.

Bahrain lost 1-0 to Qatar in the first match. It was just the third time in 2021 that Bahrain had been shut out in a match, following a 3-0 loss to Iran during World Cup qualifying and a 1-0 loss to New Zealand in a friendly.

Bahrain and Iraq last played in 2019, facing off in four matches, with a draw in the 2019 Gulf Cup that Bahrain won on penalties, two draws in World Cup qualifying and a 1-0 Bahrain victory in the WAFF.

The last Iraq win was in the 2013 Gulf Cup.

Regional restrictions may apply.