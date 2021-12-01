Group D play for the FIFA Arab Cup begins on Wednesday, with Algeria and Sudan facing in the first match, followed by Egypt taking on Lebanon in Doha in the second contest of the day.

How to Watch Egypt vs. Lebanon Today:

Match Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Match Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream Egypt vs. Lebanon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Egypt, ranked 46th in the FIFA World Rankings, earned an automatic spot in the group stage, while Lebanon, ranked 93rd, had to earn a spot through a qualifier match.

Lebanon faced Djibouti in the qualifying match, winning 1–0 behind a Hilal El-Helwe goal in the 46th minute.

Egypt recently won Group F of the CAF qualifiers for the World Cup and will compete in third-round qualifying in March, with the team aiming to make the World Cup for the second consecutive time, which would be a first for the nation.

Lebanon is competing in AFC qualifying for the World Cup and is fourth in Group A behind Iran, South Korea and the UAE. The team has won one match in this round, beating Syria 3–2.

These two nations last met in a 2012 friendly, with Egypt winning 4–1.

Regional restrictions may apply.