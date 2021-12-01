Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Egypt vs. Lebanon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Egypt and Lebanon meet in Arab Cup group play.
    Author:

    Group D play for the FIFA Arab Cup begins on Wednesday, with Algeria and Sudan facing in the first match, followed by Egypt taking on Lebanon in Doha in the second contest of the day.

    How to Watch Egypt vs. Lebanon Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Match Time: 8 a.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 2

    Live Stream Egypt vs. Lebanon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Egypt, ranked 46th in the FIFA World Rankings, earned an automatic spot in the group stage, while Lebanon, ranked 93rd, had to earn a spot through a qualifier match.

    Lebanon faced Djibouti in the qualifying match, winning 1–0 behind a Hilal El-Helwe goal in the 46th minute.

    Egypt recently won Group F of the CAF qualifiers for the World Cup and will compete in third-round qualifying in March, with the team aiming to make the World Cup for the second consecutive time, which would be a first for the nation.

    Lebanon is competing in AFC qualifying for the World Cup and is fourth in Group A behind Iran, South Korea and the UAE. The team has won one match in this round, beating Syria 3–2.

    These two nations last met in a 2012 friendly, with Egypt winning 4–1.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Egypt vs. Lebanon

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    8:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nicolas Jarry
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds

    just now
    soccer fans
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Egypt vs. Lebanon

    just now
    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket pursued by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) guards Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) go for the ball during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) shoots the ball over LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy