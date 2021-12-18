Egypt and Qatar battle it out for third-place in the Arab Cup on Saturday.

While Egypt and Qatar both wanted to make it to the Final, the clubs will be playing in the third-place match of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup on Saturday.

How to Watch Egypt vs. Qatar in Arab Cup Third-Place Game Today:

Match Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Match Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Egypt will try and forget its previous game against Tunisia and do its best to win. A last-minute own goal sent the Tunisian team to the Final and the Egyptian team reeling. Egypt captain Amr Elsolia flicked a last-gasp free kick into his own net four minutes into stoppage time.

Egypt, who appointed Carlos Queiroz as coach in September, had chances to score in the first half when defender Ahmed Hegazi had a shot saved by Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen and Marwan Hamdi was denied by the keeper, diving at his feet to palm away the ball.

It was Egypt’s first defeat in 19 games since its elimination from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Algeria’s Mohammed Belaili converted a penalty kick in the 17th minute of stoppage time to knock out host Qatar 2-1. Qatar scored its lone goal in dramatic fashion. Mohammed Muntari scored in the seventh minute of injury time.

While both teams lost in dramatic fashion, both hope they can finish out the tournament on a high note.

