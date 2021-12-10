Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    How to Watch FIFA Arab Cup Quarterfinal: Qatar vs. United Arab Emirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Qatar and the United Arab Emirates face in Friday's second Arab Cup quarterfinal.
    The FIFA Arab Cup quarterfinals begin on Friday, with Tunisia taking on Oman in the first matchup, followed by host country Qatar taking on the United Arab Emirates in the second quarterfinal of the day.

    How to Watch Qatar vs. United Arab Emirates Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live Stream Qatar vs. United Arab Emirates on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Qatar is one of two teams in the Arab Cup to have won all three of its group stage contests, though it came close to drawing against Oman before an own goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time gave Qatar the win.

    In its most recent match, Qatar defeated Iraq 3-0, with all three goals coming in the 82nd minute or later. Akram Afif scored one of those goals, making him the only Qatar player with multiple goals in this tournament.

    As for the UAE, the team finished second in Group B behind Tunisia, winning two matches and losing one. That loss came 1-0 to Tunisia, which followed a 2-1 win over Syria and a 1-0 win over Mauritania, with three different players scoring the team's three goals.

    These two teams have a rivalry dating back to 1972, with tensions mounting over the past few meetings because of diplomatic issues between the two nations. They last met in the 2019 Arabian Gulf Cup, with Qatar winning 4-2.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

