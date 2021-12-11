Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch FIFA Arab Cup Quarterfinal: Egypt vs. Jordan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The FIFA Arab Cup quarterfinals continue on Saturday with Egypt taking on Jordan.
    Egypt and Jordan will meet in the FIFA Arab Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, with the winner advancing to face Tunisia in the semifinals on Dec. 15.

    Match Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live Stream Egypt vs. Jordan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Egypt enters this round after winning Group D, with two wins and a draw in three matches. After defeating Lebanon 1-0 and Sudan 5-0 on the first two matchdays, the team drew Algeria 1-1 on Dec. 7 to close group play.

    The Egyptian team had a goal differential of plus-six during that round, with all seven of the team's goals coming off the foot of a different player. The team has yet to lose a match in 2021, with eight wins and four draws so far. The team's last loss was in July 2019 to South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations.

    Jordan finished second in Group C, winning two matches but losing 4-0 to Morocco, the team that ultimately won the group. But even with that loss, the team finished with a positive goal differential thanks to a 5-1 win over Palestine.

    Yazan Al-Naimat is the only Jordanian player with multiple goals in this Arab Cup.

    This will be the first time Egypt and Jordan have met since a 2016 friendly, which Jordan won 1-0. Before that, the teams hadn't met since the 1992 Arab Cup.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

