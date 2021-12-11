How to Watch FIFA Arab Cup Quarterfinals: Morocco vs. Algeria

The Arab Cup quarterfinals conclude on Saturday with Morocco taking on Algeria.

The fourth and final match of the FIFA Arab Cup quarterfinals will take place on Friday, as Morocco and Algeria face, with the winner set to take on host nation Qatar in the next round after Qatar defeated the UAE 5-0 on Friday.

Morocco won Group C with three wins in three matches and a plus-nine goal differential, the best of any team in this tournament.

The team defeated Palestine 4-0 to start group play, then had a 4-0 win over Jordan and a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. Badr Benoun and Abdelilah Hafidi have each scored a pair of goals during the Arab Cup.

After opening 2021 with a 0-0 draw against Mauritania, Morocco has won its last 12 matches, with 11 of those wins coming via shutout.

As for Algeria, the team finished second in Group D, with two wins and a draw during the group stage. The team defeated Sudan and Lebanon, but drew Egypt 1-1.

Baghdad Bounedjah leads Algeria in goals during this tournament with two.

Algeria has yet to lose a match in 2021, but it does have four draws.

This is the first meeting of these sides since the 2019 African Nations Cup, with Morocco winning that match 3-0. Since 1982, Algeria has just one win against Morocco, a 1-0 result in 2011 in the Africa Cup of Nations.