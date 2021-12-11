Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch FIFA Arab Cup Quarterfinals: Morocco vs. Algeria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Arab Cup quarterfinals conclude on Saturday with Morocco taking on Algeria.
    Author:

    The fourth and final match of the FIFA Arab Cup quarterfinals will take place on Friday, as Morocco and Algeria face, with the winner set to take on host nation Qatar in the next round after Qatar defeated the UAE 5-0 on Friday.

    How to Watch Morocco vs. Algeria Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 2

    Live Stream Morocco vs. Algeria on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Morocco won Group C with three wins in three matches and a plus-nine goal differential, the best of any team in this tournament.

    The team defeated Palestine 4-0 to start group play, then had a 4-0 win over Jordan and a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. Badr Benoun and Abdelilah Hafidi have each scored a pair of goals during the Arab Cup.

    After opening 2021 with a 0-0 draw against Mauritania, Morocco has won its last 12 matches, with 11 of those wins coming via shutout.

    As for Algeria, the team finished second in Group D, with two wins and a draw during the group stage. The team defeated Sudan and Lebanon, but drew Egypt 1-1.

    Baghdad Bounedjah leads Algeria in goals during this tournament with two.

    Algeria has yet to lose a match in 2021, but it does have four draws.

    This is the first meeting of these sides since the 2019 African Nations Cup, with Morocco winning that match 3-0. Since 1982, Algeria has just one win against Morocco, a 1-0 result in 2011 in the Africa Cup of Nations.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Morocco vs. Algeria

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch UMass-Lowell at Yale in Women's College Basketball

    45 seconds ago
    algeria
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch FIFA Arab Cup Quarterfinals: Morocco vs. Algeria

    45 seconds ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Central Connecticut State at Providence

    45 seconds ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Colorado State

    45 seconds ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) fouls Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) as he drives to the basket during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Penn State at Michigan State

    45 seconds ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) drives to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ralph Gonzales-Agee (35) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Drake vs. Clemson

    45 seconds ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Holy Cross vs. Siena: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    45 seconds ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Cent. Conn. St.: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    45 seconds ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) fouls Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) as he drives to the basket during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    45 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy