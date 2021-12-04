Both coming off wins in their opening games, Jordan and Morocco meet in the FIFA Arab Cup on Saturday.

Group C play in the FIFA Arab Cup continues as Jordan and Morocco, the top two teams in the group, will meet in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

How to Watch Jordan vs. Morocco Today:

Match Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Match Time: 5 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Morocco is coming off of a 4-0 win over Palestine in the first match of group play, with three different Moroccan players scoring a goal.

Two of those came off the foot of Abdelilah Hafidi, who hadn't scored an international goal since the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations. Mohamed Nahiri and Badr Benoun both scored in the match as well.

Jordan is coming off of a 1-0 upset win over Saudi Arabia, with the 95th ranked team in the FIFA World Rankings defeating the 65th ranked team.

The only goal of the match came via an own goal, as Saudi Arabian defender Khalifah Al-Dawsari foot the ball into his side's goal to give Jordan the 1-0 win.

Morocco has yet to lose a match this year. After drawing Mauritania in African Cup of Nations qualifying, the team has won 10 matches in a row.

Jordan has had more mixed results this season, mostly playing friendlies but winning two of its four matches in international competitions.

