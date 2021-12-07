Jordan, in second place in FIFA Arab Cup Group C, will face Palestine, fourth in the group, on Tuesday as the group stage draws to a close.

How to Watch Jordan vs. Palestine Today:

Match Date: Dec. 7, 2021

Match Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

Group C has been dominated by Morocco, which has won both of its matches and has a plus-eight goal differential. Palestine and Jordan both suffered 4–0 defeats against Morocco already in this competition.

Jordan's other match was a 1–0 win over Saudi Arabia with the score coming off an own goal. That means that through two matches, Jordan has yet to score a goal of its own.

As for Palestine, the team drew Saudi Arabia 1–1 in its most recent match, with Mohammed Rashid scoring the only goal of the tournament so far for the Palestinian side. That was Rashid's first international goal.

This is the first time these teams have faced since 2019, when the sides played to a scoreless draw in the Asian Cup. The only other meeting between the two was in the 2015 Asian Cup, with Jordan winning the match 5–1.

With how tight the group standings are behind Morocco, a win for either side would likely mean a spot in the knockout stage, especially with Saudi Arabia having to face Morocco in the other match of the day.

Regional restrictions may apply.