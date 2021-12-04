How to Watch Lebanon vs. Algeria

Lebanon and Algeria meet in FIFA Arab Cup group play on Saturday in what should be an intriguing showdown.

Group D play in the FIFA Arab Cup resumes on Saturday, with Lebanon and Algeria facing off.

Algeria is coming off of a win in its first match as it defeated Sudan 4-0.

Baghdad Bounedjah scored a pair of goals in the match, bringing his all-time number of international goals up to 24, with seven of those coming in 2021.

Djamel Benlamri and Hillal Soudani each scored a goal as well in the victory.

Lebanon lost 1-0 to Egypt in its opening match, allowing Egypt to win via a 71st-minute penalty kick from Afsha.

That was Lebanon's third loss in a row. The team has won three matches this year, beating Sri Lanka, Djibouti and Syria.

Algeria has yet to lose a match in 2021, with its worst result being three draws: one against Zambia and two against Burkina Faso.

These two nations last met in 1997, playing to a 2-2 draw in a friendly. The only other meeting between the teams was in the 1974 Kuneitra Cup, when Algeria won 4-1.

