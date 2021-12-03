Mauritania looks to rebound after a 5-1 loss to Tunisia in its first Arab Cup match.

Group B play in the FIFA Arab Cup continues on Friday, as the United Arab Emirates, second in the group with a win and a +1 goal differential, takes on Mauritania, which sits last in the group with a loss and a -4 goal differential.

How to Watch Mauritania vs. United Arab Emirates Today:

Match Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Match Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream Mauritania vs. United Arab Emirates on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UAE won 2-1 over Syria last round, scoring twice in the first half of the match. Caio Canedo scored in the 24th minute, followed by Ali Saleh in the 30th minute.

It was Canedo's fifth international goal and Saleh's third. For Saleh, it was the first time he had scored for the national team in a match that wasn't a friendly.

Mauritania lost to Tunisia 5-1 in the first match, with the only goal coming in first half stoppage time with a penalty kick from Bessam. It was his 13th international goal but his first since 2017.

UAE has lost just two matches this year, a 1-0 loss to Iran and a 1-0 loss to South Korea in World Cup qualifying. As for Mauritania, the team has just three wins in 2021, most recently winning its Arab Cup qualifying match in June against Yemen.

This will be the first meeting of these nations.

Regional restrictions may apply.