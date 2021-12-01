Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Morocco vs. Palestine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Morocco and Palestine meet in an Arab Cup Group C contest.
    Author:

    Group C play in the FIFA Arab Cup begins Wednesday with Morocco taking on Palestine at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

    How to Watch Morocco vs. Palestine Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Match Time: 11 a.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 2

    Live Stream Morocco vs. Palestine on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Morocco automatically qualified for a spot in the group round due to its 34th-place spot in the FIFA World Rankings, while Palestine, ranked 104th in the world, had to earn its way into this spot in the qualification round.

    Palestine had the most dominant showing of that qualification round, defeating Comoros 5–1. Four different Palestinian players scored in the match, led by two goals from Tamer Seyam, who has scored 10 international goals for Palestine.

    Morocco has won the last two African Nations Championships (CHAN), making it the only team to win twice in a row. The team hasn't lost a match yet this year and has just one draw, a 0–0 result against Rwanda in the CHAN.

    Palestine has lost twice this year, once in World Cup qualification to Saudi Arabia and another time to Kyrgyzstan in the Three Nations Cup.

    This will be the first time these sides have met since Morocco beat Palestine 3–1 in 2002.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2020

    Morocco vs. Palestine

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    11:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Morocco vs. Palestine

    5 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 4
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Boston University at Northeastern

    5 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    14 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) dribbles defended by Tarleton State Texans guard Freddy Hicks in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    16 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    17 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas Tech vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) looks to drive as Arizona State Sun Devils guard DJ Horne (0) defends during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Indiana State vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) shoots over Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) guards Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy