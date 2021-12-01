Morocco and Palestine meet in an Arab Cup Group C contest.

Group C play in the FIFA Arab Cup begins Wednesday with Morocco taking on Palestine at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

How to Watch Morocco vs. Palestine Today:

Match Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Match Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Morocco automatically qualified for a spot in the group round due to its 34th-place spot in the FIFA World Rankings, while Palestine, ranked 104th in the world, had to earn its way into this spot in the qualification round.

Palestine had the most dominant showing of that qualification round, defeating Comoros 5–1. Four different Palestinian players scored in the match, led by two goals from Tamer Seyam, who has scored 10 international goals for Palestine.

Morocco has won the last two African Nations Championships (CHAN), making it the only team to win twice in a row. The team hasn't lost a match yet this year and has just one draw, a 0–0 result against Rwanda in the CHAN.

Palestine has lost twice this year, once in World Cup qualification to Saudi Arabia and another time to Kyrgyzstan in the Three Nations Cup.

This will be the first time these sides have met since Morocco beat Palestine 3–1 in 2002.

