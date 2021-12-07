Can Saudi Arabia upset Morocco in the final match of Arab Cup group play?

Heading into the final matchday of Group C play at the FIFA Arab Cup, Morocco has already clinched a spot in the elimination round. It takes on Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

How to Watch Morocco vs. Saudi Arabia Today:

Match Date: Dec. 7, 2021

Match Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Morocco has been dominant in the Arab Cup so far, posting a pair of 4–0 victories over Palestine and Jordan. The team's plus-eight goal differential is the best of any team in the tournament.

Abdelilah Hafidi and Badr Benoun have each scored two goals in the tournament so far. The two-goal effort against Palestine from Hafidi was the first time he had scored a goal in international play since 2013.

As for Saudi Arabia, the team has a 1–0 loss to Jordan that resulted from an own goal, then followed that up with a 1–1 draw against Palestine.

Abdullah Al-Hamdan scored the goal in that draw, bringing him up to five goals all-time in international play.

Morocco hasn't lost a match in 2021, while Saudi Arabia only loss has been to Jordan. These two nations haven't met since the 2005 Islamic Solidarity Games, in which Saudi Arabia came away with a 1–0 victory.