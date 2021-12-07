Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Morocco vs. Saudi Arabia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can Saudi Arabia upset Morocco in the final match of Arab Cup group play?
    Heading into the final matchday of Group C play at the FIFA Arab Cup, Morocco has already clinched a spot in the elimination round. It takes on Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

    How to Watch Morocco vs. Saudi Arabia Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 10 a.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 2

    Live Stream Morocco vs. Saudi Arabia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Morocco has been dominant in the Arab Cup so far, posting a pair of 4–0 victories over Palestine and Jordan. The team's plus-eight goal differential is the best of any team in the tournament.

    Abdelilah Hafidi and Badr Benoun have each scored two goals in the tournament so far. The two-goal effort against Palestine from Hafidi was the first time he had scored a goal in international play since 2013.

    As for Saudi Arabia, the team has a 1–0 loss to Jordan that resulted from an own goal, then followed that up with a 1–1 draw against Palestine.

    Abdullah Al-Hamdan scored the goal in that draw, bringing him up to five goals all-time in international play.

    Morocco hasn't lost a match in 2021, while Saudi Arabia only loss has been to Jordan. These two nations haven't met since the 2005 Islamic Solidarity Games, in which Saudi Arabia came away with a 1–0 victory.

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Morocco vs. Saudi Arabia

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    10:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

