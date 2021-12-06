Oman and Bahrain meet in a Group A contest at the FIFA Arab Cup.

One of the two Group A spots in the FIFA Arab Cup knockout round has already been claimed by host country Qatar, but the other three teams are separated by just one point.

Oman and Bahrain, both teams with one draw and one loss so far, face off Monday with a chance to advance. A win for either team could move it past second-place Iraq, as that team has to face Qatar in its final group stage match.

How to Watch Oman vs. Bahrain Today:

Match Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream Oman vs. Bahrain on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oman drew with Iraq 1–1 in its opening match, with Salaah al-Yahyaei scoring on a penalty kick in the 78th minute to equalize that match.

It followed that up with a 2–1 loss to Qatar, with Khalid Al-Hajri scoring the team's only goal. It looked like the team was going to draw that match as well, but an own goal in stoppage time handed the win to Qatar.

As for Bahrain, the team opened the Arab Cup with a 1–0 loss to Qatar and followed that up with a 0–0 draw against Bahrain.

Bahrain joins Lebanon and Sudan as the only teams to have not scored a goal yet, but unlike those two nations, Bahrain is still alive in the competition.

Regional restrictions may apply.