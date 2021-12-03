Group A play in the FIFA Arab Cup continues as Oman faces Qatar.

Qatar and Oman meet in a pivotal Group A match at the FIFA Arab Cup on Friday, with Qatar being the only team in the group to have won its opening match.

How to Watch Oman vs. Qatar Today:

Match Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

That win for Qatar came against Bahrain, with Qatar winning 1-0 behind a 69th-minute goal from Abdulaziz Hatem, who scored his 10th international goal and his fifth of 2021.

As for Oman, the team drew Iraq 1-1. Oman looked poised to win after Salaah al-Yahyaei scored a penalty kick in the 78th minute, but Iraq equalized the game with a penalty kick in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Qatar, the host of this tournament, is ranked 58th in the FIFA World Rankings, while Oman is ranked 80th. While Qatar automatically qualified for the group stage, Oman had to defeat Somalia in a qualifying match to advance.

These two sides last met in June in 2022 World Cup qualifications, with Qatar winning 1-0 thanks to a Hassan al-Haydos penalty kick.

Oman and Qatar have met 35 times, with Qatar winning 19 of those matches.

