    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Palestine vs. Saudi Arabia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Palestine and Saudi Arabia meet Saturday in the group stage of the FIFA Arab Cup. In 10 all-time matches, Palestine has never won.
    Author:

    Both Palestine and Saudi Arabia opened Group C play in the FIFA Arab Cup with losses. The two sides will search for their first win of group play on Saturday when the teams face each other.

    How to Watch Palestine vs. Saudi Arabia Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 2

    Live Stream Palestine vs. Saudi Arabia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Saudi Arabia opened play with a 1-0 loss to Jordan, losing because of an own goal from Khalifah Al-Dawsari.

    That loss was the first for Saudi Arabia since November 2020, when it lost a friendly to Jamaica 2-1. Since then, the team has won 10 of its 11 matches, with only a 0-0 draw against Australia interrupting the winning.

    Palestine is coming off of a 4-0 loss to Morocco in the last round. The Palestinian team earned a spot in the group stage after a 5-1 win against Comoros in the qualifying round.'

    Tamer Seyam scored a pair of goals in that victory, bringing his international total up to 10. Six of those 10 goals came in multi-goal matches.

    This will be the second time this year that these two teams have played, with Saudi Arabia winning 5-0 in March during a World Cup qualifier. In 10 all-time matches, Palestine has never won.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    soccer fans
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Palestine vs. Saudi Arabia

