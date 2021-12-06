Qatar and Iraq meet in their final group stage match at the FIFA Arab Cup.

Heading into the final matchday of Group A play at the FIFA Arab Cup, Qatar is the only team with a win, as it has won both of its matches. It takes on second-place Iraq on Monday.

How to Watch Qatar vs. Iraq Today:

Match Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream Qatar vs. Iraq on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Iraq has a draw in both of its contests so far, tying Oman 1–1 in the opening match and Bahrain 0–0 in its most recent match.

The only goal of this tournament for Iraq came in stoppage time of the first match on a penalty kick from Hasan Abdulkareem.

As for Qatar, the team defeated Bahrain 1–0 in its first match, then beat Oman 2–1 in its second match. An own goal from Oman in stoppage time lifted Qatar to the win.

Abdulaziz Hatem and Akram Afif have each scored a goal for Qatar in this tournament.

Qatar, the host country for this tournament, has clinched a spot in the knockout stage, while Iraq is currently the other team that would advance, as Oman and Bahrain both have one draw and one loss, though the two teams will face each other on Monday with a chance for one of them to jump Iraq if Qatar keeps up its winning ways.

Regional restrictions may apply.