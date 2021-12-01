Saudi Arabia and Jordan meet on Wednesday in Group C play in the FIFA Arab Cup.

FIFA Arab Cup Group C play begins Wednesday, with Morocco and Palestine kicking things off before Saudi Arabia takes on Jordan at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar in the second match of the day.

How to Watch Saudi Arabia vs. Jordan Today:

Match Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Saudi Arabia vs. Jordan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saudi Arabia qualified directly to the group stage due to its 65th-place ranking in the FIFA World Rankings. Jordan, ranked 95th in the world, had to play a qualifying match, where it was awarded a win against South Sudan after that team was unable to compete due to COVID-19 cases on the South Sudanese team.

Saudi Arabia has traditionally been one of the most successful Asian teams, making the World Cup five times and advancing to the Round of 16 in 1994. After missing two World Cups in a row, the team qualified for the 2018 event and currently leads its qualifying group in AFC qualifying for next year's event.

As for Jordan, the team made the Round of 16 in the Asian Cup in 2019 but has never made it to the World Cup. It was eliminated from World Cup contention in the second round of AFC qualifying.

These teams last played in 2019, with Jordan winning 3-0.

Regional restrictions may apply.