    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sudan vs. Egypt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Egypt and Sudan meet in group play in the FIFA Arab Cup on Saturday.
    Author:

    Group D play in the FIFA Arab Cup continues on Saturday, with Lebanon and Algeria opening the day, followed by Egypt taking on Sudan in the second match. Egypt won its opening match, while Sudan lost.

    How to Watch Sudan vs. Egypt Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Match Time: 11 a.m. ET

    TV: Fox Soccer Plus

    Live Stream Sudan vs. Egypt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Egypt's 1-0 win over Lebanon happened due to a penalty shot from Afsha in the 71st minute. It was his fifth international goal and the fourth of the year for the 24-year-old who plays for Al Ahly in the Egyptian Premier League.

    Egypt hasn't lost a match this year, with the nation's last defeat coming on July 2019 when it lost to South Africa in the Round of 16 in the Africa Cup of Nations.

    Sudan lost 4-0 in its first match. The team made it through to the group stage after defeating Libya 1-0 in the qualifying round, with Mohamed Abdel Rahman scoring on a penalty kick, his 10th international goal. He's since added three more, including two against Guinea-Bissau in a World Cup qualifier

    Since that win over Libya, Sudan has won just one of its nine matches, defeating Niger in a friendly.

    These teams last met in 2008, with Sudan winning 4-0 in a friendly.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Sudan vs. Egypt

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
    Time
    11:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    egypt soccer
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Sudan vs. Egypt

