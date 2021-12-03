Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Syria vs. Tunisia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Syria and Tunisia meet in FIFA Arab Cup group play Friday.
    Author:

    Group B play in the FIFA Arab Cup continues on Friday, with first-place Tunisia taking on third-place Syria.

    How to Watch Syria vs. Tunisia Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 2

    Live Stream Syria vs. Tunisia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tunisia had a dominant win in its first match, beating Mauritania 5-1. Seifeddine Jaziri and Firas Ben Larbi each scored two goals in the match, while Youssef Msakni added one as well.

    For Ben Larbi, the two goals were the first two of his senior team career.

    As for Syria, the team lost to the United Arab Emirates 2-1 in the first match of this stage, going down 2-0 in the first half before getting the lone goal of the match from Ward Al Salama in the 60th minute. The 27-year-old scored his second-ever goal in international competition, the first for him since 2019.

    Tunisia has only lost two matches this year, a 2-0 friendly to Algeria in June and a 1-0 World Cup qualifier to Equatorial Guinea in November.

    Syria has lost nine times this year, with two wins, which both came in World Cup qualifiers in June, as the team beat the Maldives and Guam.

    This is the first time these countries have met since 1988.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Syria vs. Tunisia

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    tunisia soccer
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Syria vs. Tunisia

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) dribbles the ball as Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Temple vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    5 minutes ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) drives the ball towards the net during the game against the Boston University Terriers at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida State vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Zach Cooks (3) drives with the ball as Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) defends during overtime at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hofstra vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    16 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) drives to the basket asYale Bulldogs guard Matthue Cotton (10) and guard Jalen Gabbidon (00) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Auburn vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    17 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy