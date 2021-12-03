Group B play in the FIFA Arab Cup continues on Friday, with first-place Tunisia taking on third-place Syria.

How to Watch Syria vs. Tunisia Today:

Match Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream Syria vs. Tunisia on fuboTV:

Tunisia had a dominant win in its first match, beating Mauritania 5-1. Seifeddine Jaziri and Firas Ben Larbi each scored two goals in the match, while Youssef Msakni added one as well.

For Ben Larbi, the two goals were the first two of his senior team career.

As for Syria, the team lost to the United Arab Emirates 2-1 in the first match of this stage, going down 2-0 in the first half before getting the lone goal of the match from Ward Al Salama in the 60th minute. The 27-year-old scored his second-ever goal in international competition, the first for him since 2019.

Tunisia has only lost two matches this year, a 2-0 friendly to Algeria in June and a 1-0 World Cup qualifier to Equatorial Guinea in November.

Syria has lost nine times this year, with two wins, which both came in World Cup qualifiers in June, as the team beat the Maldives and Guam.

This is the first time these countries have met since 1988.

