Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tunisia vs. Algeria in Arab Cup Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tunisia and Algeria come in to Saturday's final after extremely exciting semifinal matches. Who will come out on top now to win it all?
    Author:

    Full of tension and late drama, Tunisia beat Egypt thanks to a 95th-minute own goal and Algeria beat Qatar with a goal 17 minutes into added time.  

    How to Watch Tunisia vs. Algeria in Arab Cup Final Game Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream Tunisia vs. Algeria on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Mohammed Belaili converted the penalty kick to make it a 2-1 score to send Algeria on to the final where it will meet its African neighbor. The earlier match on Wednesday finished with another dramatic ending. Egypt captain Amr El Sulaya flicked a last gasp free kick into his own net four minutes into stoppage time to break the deadlock with Tunisia in a 1-0 final score. 

    The tournament, featuring 16 of the Arab world’s best soccer teams, was scheduled one year ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which will mark the first time that the international competition will be hosted in the Middle East.

    This marked the 10th edition of the Arab world's national soccer tournament and the first addition under the authority of FIFA. The six venues used for the tournament's 32 matches will also be used for the World Cup next year.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Tunisia vs. Algeria in Arab Cup Final

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    10
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Burnley
    Soccer

    Aston Villa vs. Burnley FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    just now
    PSV Eindhoven Real Sociedad
    La Liga

    How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal

    just now
    algeria
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Tunisia vs. Algeria

    just now
    aston villa
    Premier League

    How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Burnley

    5 minutes ago
    atalanta bc
    Soccer

    Atalanta vs. AS Roma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 hour ago
    atalanta bc
    Serie A

    How to Watch Atalanta BC vs AS Roma

    1 hour ago
    Hockey Fans
    Italian Serie B Soccer

    How to Watch Como vs. Reggina Calcio

    2 hours ago
    soccer fans
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Hatayspor

    2 hours ago
    Manchester United Bruno Fernandes
    Soccer

    Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy