Tunisia and Algeria come in to Saturday's final after extremely exciting semifinal matches. Who will come out on top now to win it all?

Full of tension and late drama, Tunisia beat Egypt thanks to a 95th-minute own goal and Algeria beat Qatar with a goal 17 minutes into added time.

How to Watch Tunisia vs. Algeria in Arab Cup Final Game Today:

Match Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Mohammed Belaili converted the penalty kick to make it a 2-1 score to send Algeria on to the final where it will meet its African neighbor. The earlier match on Wednesday finished with another dramatic ending. Egypt captain Amr El Sulaya flicked a last gasp free kick into his own net four minutes into stoppage time to break the deadlock with Tunisia in a 1-0 final score.

The tournament, featuring 16 of the Arab world’s best soccer teams, was scheduled one year ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which will mark the first time that the international competition will be hosted in the Middle East.

This marked the 10th edition of the Arab world's national soccer tournament and the first addition under the authority of FIFA. The six venues used for the tournament's 32 matches will also be used for the World Cup next year.