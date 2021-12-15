Tunisia and Egypt battle in the first semi-final of the Arab Cup on Wednesday.

Tunisia and Egypt hit the pitch Wednesday looking for a berth in the Arab Cup Final. This is just the third time Egypt has made it this far, while it will be the second appearance for Tunisia.

How to Watch Tunisia vs Egypt in the Arab Cup Semi-Finals Today:

Match Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Match Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

The last time Tunisia made it to the finals was 1963 when they beat Syria in the first-ever Arab Cup.

Tunisia made it this far by winning Group B by tiebreaker over the United Arab Emirates. They then slipped by Oman 2-1 in the quarterfinals to set up their date with Egypt.

The Egyptians are back in the semi-finals for the first time since 1988 when they finished in third place and they are looking for their first final since 1992 when they beat Saudi Arabia for their only championship.

Egypt won Group D over a tiebreaker with Algeria whom they played to a 1-1 draw in the group stage.

In the quarterfinals, they cruised past Jordan 3-1. The goal in the quarters was just the second goal Egypt has given up in this tournament as they have been fantastic on that side of the pitch.

