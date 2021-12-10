Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    How to Watch FIFA Arab Cup Quarterfinal: Tunisia vs. Oman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The quarterfinals of the FIFA Arab Cup start on Friday as Tunisia takes on Oman.
    The FIFA Arab Cup knockout round begins on Friday with Tunisia taking on Oman in the first match of the day. The winner advances to the semifinals.

    Match Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 2

    Live Stream Tunisia vs. Oman on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tunisia was the winner in Group B with wins over Mauritania and the UAE and a loss to Syria. The most recent match for the team, a 1-0 win over the UAE, saw Seifeddine Jaziri score the lone goal of the match, his third of the tournament after scoring twice in the 5-1 win over Mauritania.

    As for Oman, the team finished second in Group A, with a win, loss and draw in its three matches. That lone win came in the final matchday of the round, a 3-0 victory over Bahrain, that saw Rabia Al-Alawi, Arshad Al-Alawi and Khalid Al-Hajri each score a goal.

    These teams last met in 2011 with Oman winning 2-1 in a friendly. That was the first time these two nations had met since the 1980s, when they faced three times. This is the first meeting in an actual international competition. 

    The winner of this match will face the winner of Friday's Egypt and Jordan match.

    December
    10
    2021

    FIFA Arab Cup Quarterfinal: Tunisia vs. Oman

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    10:00
    AM/ET
    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
