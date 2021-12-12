The Hamilton Tiger-Cats aim to hoist the Grey Cup on their home turf in the Canadian Football League Final when they face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

In a rematch of the 107th Grey Cup, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers face off against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats looking to win back-to-back titles, something that has not happened in the CFL since 2009-10 when the Montreal Alouettes pulled off the repeat.

How to Watch 2021 Grey Cup: Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats:

Match Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the 2021 Grey Cup: Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats game on fuboTV

The Blue Bombers had a dominant season, finishing with a CFL-best 11-3 record, with two of those losses happening after Winnipeg had already secured first place in the West Division. Hamilton lost their first two games of the year, rebounded after losing two quarterbacks to injury to finish 8-6, and are starting Dane Evans who was 2-1 as a starter in 2021.

Winnipeg and Hamilton met just one time in the shortened 2021 regular season. In Week 1, the Blue Bombers surrendered a touchdown on the Ti-Cats' opening drive but did not allow a point the rest of the way, winning 19-6.

The Blue Bombers are led by quarterback Zach Collaros, recently awarded the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player, who leads the league in passing efficiency (111.0) and touchdowns (20). Hamilton has won 16 of their last 23 games.

This is the 10 meeting between these franchises in the championship game, but just the third time since 1965.

