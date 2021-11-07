The 50th running of the New York City Marathon will take place on Sunday after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Fall in full swing, the New York City marathon is once again taking place after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the race usually has around 55,000 runners, this year the marathon will have only 30,000 entrants.

How to Watch 2021 TCS New York City Marathon Today:

Race Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Race Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 26.2-mile race goes through all five boroughs, starting in Staten Island, working its way through Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and the Bronx, before finishing in Central Park.

There will be a new champion on the women's side. Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei, the 2019 champion, will not participate. She's instead chosen to concentrate on the London Marathon. Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya won the men's event in a time of 2:08:13 in 2019.

To mark the 50th running of the TCS New York City Marathon, several of the first finishers from the inaugural 1970 race were honored at the Opening Ceremony on Friday and will also be honored at the finish line on Sunday.