Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Australian Open, Men's Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After three five-set marathons, the men’s semifinals of the 2022 Australian Open are set with all top seven ranked players.

The men’s semifinals are all set at the 2022 Australian Open, with all-time greats, young up-and-comers and the defending champion of the most recent major all in the hunt for the first major of the new year. 

No. 6 Rafael Nadal is seeking his 21st major championship win, while No. 2 Daniil Medvedev is going for two in a row as he starts to build his legacy.

How to Watch Men's Semifinals today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 10:25 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Men's Semifinals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In a match for the ages, Medvedev outlasted No. 9 Félix Auger-Aliassime in what was nearly a five hour, five-set battle:

Standing in the way of the legend and the new star are Matteo Berrettini and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In the first semifinal, Nadal takes on Berrettini. This is the second head-to-head match between these two and the second in a major. They last played in 2019 at the U.S. Open semifinals where Nadal won 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a straight-set match.

Nadal is seeking his second Australian Open title (2009) and his 21st major win (most recent was in 2020). Berrettini is seeking his second major finals appearance (2021 Wimbledon) and his first major win.

In the second semifinal, Medvedev takes on Tsitsipas for the eighth time head-to-head. Medvedev has the advantage 6-2, with Tsitsipas winning two of the last three matches.

The last time these two faced off in a major was in the 2021 Australian Open semifinals where Medvedev took Tsitsipas to school with a 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 straight sets win.

If those records hold up today, then a Nadal vs. Medvedev final could be the result, with them playing in a major final for the second time. Nadal won the 2019 U.S. Open in a five-set marathon (7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

2022 Australian Open, Men's Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:25
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16948549 (1)
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Australian Open, Men's Semifinals

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17135308
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves at Warriors

27 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers power forward Robert Covington (33) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

27 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) high fives guard Stephen Curry (30) as a time out is called by the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

27 minutes ago
saint mary's
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Mary's at San Francisco

27 minutes ago
grownish-renewed
entertainment

How to Watch grown-ish Season 4 Winter Premiere

27 minutes ago
soccer fans
Fútbol Mexicano Liga Expansión

How to Watch Atlante vs. Tapatio

32 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) and guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jules Bernard (1) react during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal at UCLA in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
purdue
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Iowa

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy