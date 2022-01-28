How to Watch 2022 Australian Open, Men's Semifinals

After three five-set marathons, the men’s semifinals of the 2022 Australian Open are set with all top seven ranked players.

The men’s semifinals are all set at the 2022 Australian Open, with all-time greats, young up-and-comers and the defending champion of the most recent major all in the hunt for the first major of the new year.

No. 6 Rafael Nadal is seeking his 21st major championship win, while No. 2 Daniil Medvedev is going for two in a row as he starts to build his legacy.

In a match for the ages, Medvedev outlasted No. 9 Félix Auger-Aliassime in what was nearly a five hour, five-set battle:

Standing in the way of the legend and the new star are Matteo Berrettini and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In the first semifinal, Nadal takes on Berrettini. This is the second head-to-head match between these two and the second in a major. They last played in 2019 at the U.S. Open semifinals where Nadal won 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a straight-set match.

Nadal is seeking his second Australian Open title (2009) and his 21st major win (most recent was in 2020). Berrettini is seeking his second major finals appearance (2021 Wimbledon) and his first major win.

In the second semifinal, Medvedev takes on Tsitsipas for the eighth time head-to-head. Medvedev has the advantage 6-2, with Tsitsipas winning two of the last three matches.

The last time these two faced off in a major was in the 2021 Australian Open semifinals where Medvedev took Tsitsipas to school with a 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 straight sets win.

If those records hold up today, then a Nadal vs. Medvedev final could be the result, with them playing in a major final for the second time. Nadal won the 2019 U.S. Open in a five-set marathon (7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4).

