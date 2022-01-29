How to Watch 2022 Australian Open Men's Singles Final

The 2022 Australian Open comes down to a legend in Rafael Nadal and a potential legend-killer in Daniil Medvedev.

For the second time, a major final comes down to No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 6 Rafael Nadal, this time at the 2022 Australian Open. These two met in the 2019 U.S. Open Finals in a five-set marathon that went to Nadal. Since then, Nadal has won the 2020 French Open (13-time winner there) and Medvedev won his first major over Novak Djokovic at the 2021 U.S. Open, preventing him from becoming the all-time leader in major titles.

Can he do the same to Nadal today?

How to Watch Men's Singles Final today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Men's Singles Final online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev is on his way to a second straight major final with a win over No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas:

Coming into today’s final, Nadal has 20 major title wins (1-4 in Australian Open finals) and could become the first-ever to 21 major title wins, breaking the three-way tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Nadal has been in the Australian Open finals five times now, winning in 2009 over Federer and losing in 2012 (Djokovic), 2014 (Stan Wawrinka), 2017 (Federer) and 2019 (Djokovic).

This is Medvedev’s second straight Australian Open finals appearance. He lost to Djokovic too in a straight-set, non-competitive match last year.

Head-to-head, these two have faced off four times, with Nadal going 3-1, including 1-0 in major finals. Their final match in the 2019 U.S. Open was a five-set match where Medvedev announced he was one of the best players in the world.

A win today could be Medvedev’s announcement as a future legend in the making after taking down Djokovic and Nadal in back-to-back major singles finals.

Regional restrictions may apply.