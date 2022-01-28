Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Australian Open, Women's Singles Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ashleigh Barty has been a beast on her way to the 2022 Australian Open women’s singles final.

The 2022 Australian Open women’s singles finals features No. 1 Ashleigh Barty vs. No. 27 Danielle Collins. These two have played four matches overall against each other. Barty has the edge 3-1 in the series, but Collins won their most recent match earlier this month in Australia. 

With a win today, Collins would get the first major title win of her career while Barty would claim her third.

How to Watch Women's Singles Final today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 3:25 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Women's Singles Final online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Barty marched right through Madison Keys (6-2, 6-0) in the semifinal for another straight-set win, vaulting to her third singles major final (2-0) in her career:

The journey for Barty in the Australian Open has been a dominant one so far. She has gone 6-0 in sets and 72-21 in sets with no tiebreakers. She has run through the competition so far with little to no challenge.

On the other side for Collins, she has seen the third set twice but has been nearly as dominant in her journey to the finals.

Collins has gone 12-2 in sets and 82-51 in matches with zero tiebreaks herself.

This should be a very competitive final with these two having played two three-set matches in their previous four head-to-head battles.

Regional restrictions may apply.

