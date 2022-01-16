How to Watch the Australian Open First Round

With Novak Djokovic having his appeal denied, the No. 1 player in the world will miss the Australian Open. The first round begins today.

The Australian Open kicks off with early first-round matchups today. This major has been thoroughly dominated by Novak Djokovic on the men’s side, having won nine of the past 14 tournaments, including the last three. He will not be in action this week. On the women’s side, there has been a lot of parity with eight different athletes winning this major at least once since 2010. Naomi Osaka is the reigning champion.

How to Watch First Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Osaka had a great run in the 2021 Australian Open on her way to a second win in the major in three years:

The Australian Open is here and it is kicking off strong.

On the men’s side, 12 top 30 players on the ATP Tour are in action, led by No. 7 Matteo Berrettini taking on Brandon Nakashima and No. 8 Rafael Nadal taking on Marcos Giron.

The rest of the men’s draw will kick things off tomorrow, but half of the draw will kick things off today.

For the women, 13 top 30 players take the court led by No. 4 ranked Barbora Krejcikova taking on Andrea Petkovic and No. 5 Maria Sakkari battling Tatjana Maria.

Defending champion, No. 13 ranked Osaka, starts her defense with Camila Osorio Serrano while Djokovic will not defend his crown, guaranteeing a new winner this year on the men’s side.

There will be a total of 30 singles matches for the women and 29 for the men, with doubles starting on Tuesday for both draws.

The betting favorites are Daniil Medvedev (+140) and Ashleigh Barty (+275). The favorites are not always the best bets, looking back at the U.S. Open last year as qualifier Emma Raducanu won and Medvedev upset Djokovic in their final.

This is the first major since the U.S. Open and should prove to be a ton of fun.

