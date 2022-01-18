The first round of the 2022 Australian Open is nearly complete, pairing down the 64 tennis players in the men’s and women’s draws.

Defending champion in the women’s draw Naomi Osaka has already advanced to the second round and the rest of the first round matches will close out between tonight and tomorrow morning. The men’s draw is without No. 1 ranked and defending champion Novak Djokovic. We have already seen a few upsets and masterful performances from the top seeds in the 2022 Australian Open and things are just getting started.

How to Watch Australian Open First Round Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Australian Open First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first major upset came with No. 12 Cameron Norrie watching Sebastian Korda win in straight sets (6-3, 6-0, 6-4).

Norrie was not the only upset in the men’s draw. No. 30 Lloyd Harris fell in a four set thriller to Aleksandar Vukic.

Korda will take on Corentin Moutet, while Vukic will take on qualifier Radu Albot.

In the women’s draw, 2021 runner-up Coco Gauff was upset by Wang Qiang in straight sets (6-4, 6-2) by playing a terrific all-around game. The qualifier will take on Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round after her straight set win.

Aside from that upset, the ranked women held strong, going 11-0 on Sunday.

Matches to look forward to tonight include No. 20 Taylor Fritz taking on Maximillian Marterer in the men’s draw and No. 16 ranked Angelique Kerber facing Kaia Kanepi over in the women’s draw.

Tuesday morning will feature a few final first round matches in singles, the start to the second round and a lot of double’s action for both the men and the women.

