How to Watch Australian Open Quarterfinals

The quarterfinals are set for the first major championship of the year.

The quarterfinals for the men’s and women’s singles draws of the 2022 Australian Open kick off Monday with eight ranked men and five ranked women still in the draw.

On the women's side, 36-year-old veteran Kaia Kanepi (No. 115) had the upset of the tournament with a win over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka (5-7, 6-2, 7-6).

The two most interesting matches in the women's draw feature the veteran Kanepi vs. No. 7 Iga Swiatek and No. 21 Jessica Pegula vs. No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Kanepi has knocked off No. 16 Angelique Kerber (6–4, 6–3) and Sabalenka on her way to the quarterfinals. She has reached the quarterfinals of all four majors in her career, but that is where her journey has ended. The last time she was in this position was the 2017 U.S. Open against Madison Keys, who won 6–3, 6–3.

On the men’s side, every match has at least a top 20 player on the ATP Tour.

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev faces No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime, No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 11 Jannik Sinner, No. 6 Rafael Nadal against Denis Shapovalov and Matteo Berrettini challenged by No. 17 Gael Monfils.

Sinner is seeking his first career appearance in a semifinal and Monfils is in his first quarterfinal appearance since the 2016 U.S. Open. Every other tennis player has either won a major or been to a major semifinal in the past year.

