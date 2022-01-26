How to Watch Australian Open Quarterfinals

Tuesday night has a few more quarterfinal matches on the schedule for the 2022 Australian Open.

So far, half of the men’s semifinals are set with No. 7 Matteo Berrettini taking on No. 6 Rafael Nadal. Half of the women’s draw semifinals has also been set, with No. 1 Ashleigh Barty taking on Madison Keys.

Tonight the final spots will be filled, setting up an exciting final four in the 2022 Australian Open with two men remaining that have made an Australian Open Finals and no women who have made it.

No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas outlasted No. 20 Taylor Fritz in the fourth round in a five set marathon to get to the quarterfinals.

In the main event tonight, Tsitsipas takes on No. 11 Jannik Sinner along with No. 2 Daniil Medvedev taking on No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime in a potential classic.

Through four matches, Tsitsipas has gone 12-4 in sets and 94-71 in games, with three tiebreaks (1-2). On the other side, Sinner has gone 12-1 in sets and 75-46 in games with one tiebreak (1-0) through his four matches.

Both have not played steep competition, but will in this clash. Historically, Tsitsipas is 2-1 vs. Sinner, winning in straight sets (6-3, 6-3) in their last match last year.

Medvedev is 3-0 career vs. Auger-Aliassime, including a semifinal win in the 2021 U.S. Open last year and a crushing win (6-4, 6-0) earlier this month in the ATP Cup.

On the women’s singles side, this week will feature a first time Australian Open Champion and two first time finalists at this major. Only Barty (two wins) and Swiatek (one win) have major wins of the group remaining. That means this is the opportunity for six different tennis players to get their first major win of their career this week.

