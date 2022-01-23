Skip to main content

How to Watch Australian Open Round of 16: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Round of 16 at the 2022 Australian Open is set with the best players in the world vying for a major tournament win.

The 2022 Australian Open is down to the final 16 players in the singles draw. On the men’s side, 13 of the 16 remaining tennis players are ranked in the top 32 while on the women’s side, 11 of the 16 are top 27 in the world. Tonight. the quarterfinals will be set in the single’s draws while the doubles are finishing the third round, setting up for their quarterfinals as well.

How to Watch Round of 16 today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Round of 16 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 14 Denis Shapovalov won in what might have been the match of the day on Thursday over Reilly Opelka 7-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to today:

The men’s draw tonight features No. 6 Rafael Nadal vs. Adrian Mannarino and No. 3 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 13 Denis Shapovalov.

Nadal’s journey has been in straight sets until his third-round match with No. 28 Karen Khachanov, who took one set off the 20-time grand slam singles title winner. Nadal has gone 9-1 in sets and 57-28 in games overall.

His opponent has played in a five-set battle in the first round and a four-set battle in the third round, really being tested every round going 9-3 sets and 67-50 in games overall.

Zverev has mostly marched through his first three matches, winning every set and going 56-32 in games. The 22-year-old Shapovalov going has been tested more, losing a set in every match so far, going 9-4 in sets and 78-68 in games with six tiebreaks.

On the women’s side, there is only one primetime match, between No. 5 Maria Sakkari and No. 21 Jessica Pegula.

Sakkari has been marching through opponents going 6-0 in sets and 37-20 in games with one tiebreak along the way.

Pegula has gone 6-1 in sets and 43-33 in games with two tiebreaks on her journey to the round of 16 this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Australian Open, Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17542866
NHL

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild

3 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) during the first period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Suns

3 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and grad Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and grad Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at The Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) hugs Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

3 minutes ago
USATSI_16545309 (1)
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch Australian Open Round of 16

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy