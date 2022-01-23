How to Watch Australian Open Round of 16

The Round of 16 at the 2022 Australian Open is set with the best players in the world vying for a major tournament win.

The 2022 Australian Open is down to the final 16 players in the singles draw. On the men’s side, 13 of the 16 remaining tennis players are ranked in the top 32 while on the women’s side, 11 of the 16 are top 27 in the world. Tonight. the quarterfinals will be set in the single’s draws while the doubles are finishing the third round, setting up for their quarterfinals as well.

How to Watch Round of 16 today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

No. 14 Denis Shapovalov won in what might have been the match of the day on Thursday over Reilly Opelka 7-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to today:

The men’s draw tonight features No. 6 Rafael Nadal vs. Adrian Mannarino and No. 3 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 13 Denis Shapovalov.

Nadal’s journey has been in straight sets until his third-round match with No. 28 Karen Khachanov, who took one set off the 20-time grand slam singles title winner. Nadal has gone 9-1 in sets and 57-28 in games overall.

His opponent has played in a five-set battle in the first round and a four-set battle in the third round, really being tested every round going 9-3 sets and 67-50 in games overall.

Zverev has mostly marched through his first three matches, winning every set and going 56-32 in games. The 22-year-old Shapovalov going has been tested more, losing a set in every match so far, going 9-4 in sets and 78-68 in games with six tiebreaks.

On the women’s side, there is only one primetime match, between No. 5 Maria Sakkari and No. 21 Jessica Pegula.

Sakkari has been marching through opponents going 6-0 in sets and 37-20 in games with one tiebreak along the way.

Pegula has gone 6-1 in sets and 43-33 in games with two tiebreaks on her journey to the round of 16 this year.

