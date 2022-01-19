Skip to main content

How to Watch the Australian Open Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Australian Open starts the second round in the singles tournament and kicks off the doubles tournament Tuesday.

The third night of the Australian Open features men's and women's singles matches to start the second round, as well as the beginning of the doubles competition.

The first major tournament of the season in tennis is going to bring nonstop action until a champion is crowned next week.

How to the Australian Open Watch Second Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch the Australian Open Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monday night's action featuring a marathon win by former world No. 1 Andy Murray, who won in five sets against Nikoloz Bailashvili.

In women’s singles action, the second round begins with four ranked players taking the court. No. 4 Barbora Krejcíková is the top-ranked player of the evening and she will face Xiyu Wang. Also in action are No. 22 Belinda Bencic, No. 26 Jelena Ostapenko and No. 28 Veronika Kudermetova.

On the men's side, No. 6 Rafael Nadal takes on Yannick Hanfmann, while No. 7 Matteo Berrettini takes on Stefan Kozlov.

In men’s doubles, the No. 2 team of Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram take on Basilashvili and Miomir Kecmanovic, while in the women’s doubles draw, the No. 4 team of Zhang Shuai and Samantha Stosur taking on Miyu Kato and Sabrina Santamaria.

The Australian Open already has star-studded matches on display as it inches closer to its championships.

Regional restrictions may apply.

