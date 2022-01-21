Skip to main content

How to Watch Australian Open, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third round of the 2022 Australian Open is starting to get really interesting with ranked opponents starting to face off against each other.

Tonight’s evening slate of matches in the 2022 Australian Open features some terrific matches for both men’s and women’s singles draws, as well as doubles. Between the men and women, there are seven matches and four of them feature two ranked competitors in the top 31 in the world. There should be some exciting tennis and potentially some upsets on the horizon.

How to Watch Third Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 1 ranked Ashleigh Barty has been an absolute beast through two rounds at the Australian Open, rolling 24-3 overall in games:

In the men’s singles draw, the highlight of the evening might be No. 23 Reilly Opelka taking on No. 14 Denis Shapovalov. These two have been terrific all tournament and last year they were featured in some of the biggest tournaments and events.

The last time these two shared the court was in 2017 on the Challenger and Futures Matches where Shapovalov won in three sets.

The other men’s matches feature No. 16 Cristian Garin vs. No. 17 Gael Monfils, No. 7 Matteo Berrettini vs. No. 31 Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, No. 19 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Sebastian Korda and No. 3. Alexander Zverev vs. Radu Albot.

In the women’s draw, there are two evening matches with Madison Keys taking on Wang Qiang and No. 5 Maria Sakkari facing No. 28 Veronika Kudermetova.

Doubles action also takes center stage with the first-round closing and some second-round matches taking place.

There are seven men’s doubles matches, six more for the women and two mixed this evening.

