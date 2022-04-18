In what is always a special day in the city, Monday marks the 126th running of the Boston Marathon.

In what is undoubtedly one of the most famous marathons in the United States and the world, the 2022 Boston Marathon takes place on Monday. This is the 126th running of the event, with runners from all over the globe attempting to win the race.

How to Watch 2022 Boston Marathon Today:

Race Date: April 18, 2022

Race Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream 2022 Boston Marathon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Boston Marathon is not all about winning and competition for the majority of the field, but there is always a winner. You have a handful of those have the ability to win.

Over the years there have been winners from all over the globe with Kenya, Ethiopia and Japan showcasing the winners over the past five years.

This year the field will be limited to 30,000 races that will need to be fully vaccinated.

The race will start at 9:02 a.m. ET with the men’s wheelchair entrants starting first, followed by the women’s wheelchair entrants, the men’s professionals and the women’s professionals. The last will be the para-athletes with the event rolling with four waves.

Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir is the favorite on the women’s side as an Olympic gold medalist, with American’s Des Lindon and Molly Siedel right there in the mix.

On the men’s side, Kenya’s Benson Kipruto is the favorite with fellow countryman Lawrence Cherono on his heels and American Colin Bennie hoping for an upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.