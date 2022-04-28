Both Bermuda and Dominican Republic will be looking for their first points so far in the tournament on Thursday when the two teams face each other on the third and final matchday of the group stages. Dominican Republic is in third place in Group F with no points and a minus-12 goal difference while Bermuda is right below it in last place with the same goal difference but underneath the host nation in the standings due to not yet having scored a goal in the tournament.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Bermuda vs. Dominican Republic Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Bermuda vs. Dominican Republic on fuboTV:

The host country started its campaign off with a 10-0 thrashing at the hands of Canada on the first matchday of the group stages. That was followed by a 3-1 loss to Jamaica where María Torreira scored the Dominican Republic's only goal of the tournament up until now.

Bermuda, meanwhile, lost in its debut against Jamaica 7-0 and followed that with a 5-0 loss to Canada on Tuesday.

The Dominican Republic will look to finish its run in the tournament on a positive note when it faces Bermuda on Thursday at Olímpico Félix Sánchez Stadium.

