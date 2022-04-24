Skip to main content

How to Watch Canada vs. Dominican Republic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 Under-17 CONCACAF Women’s Championship features Canada and the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship is starting this week with Canada and the Dominican Republic playing their first matches of the event in Group A. They are in the same group as Bermuda and Jamaica, both of which have not played a match either.

How to Watch Canada vs. Dominican Republic Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Canada vs. Dominican Republic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The star of team Canada and possibly the group overall is Julia Grosso. The young star has been playing on the national stage for years now.

Canada is starting off with the Dominican Republic today, then will play Bermuda on April 26 and Jamaica on April 28 with not a lot of time in between the matches in group play.

Head coach Emma Humphries will lead her 20 players into this tournament with Noelle Henning and Coralie Lallier manning the net.

In 2008 team Canada was able to make it out of group play before losing to Germany in the quarterfinals. Canada won in 2010 at this event before losing at the World Cup event. In 2012 the team lost in the quarterfinals again to North Korea to match its best performance overall with this age group.

On the other side for the Dominican Republic, it hosts this year's event and will have the crowd advantage in group play against opponents. 

