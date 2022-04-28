Canada and Jamaica face off in Group F action at the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship on Thursday.

The match on Thursday between Canada and Jamaica will decide who takes the top spot in Group F at the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. Canada is currently in first place with six points and a plus-15 goal difference, while Jamaica is right below in second place with six points as well but a plus-9 goal difference.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Canada vs. Jamaica Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Canada vs. Jamaica on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Canada is the only team in Group F that has yet to receive a goal in the tournament after the first two group stage matches. The Canadiens got off to an incredible start on Sunday: a 10-0 win over the host nation Dominican Republic. Rosa Maalouf scored four goals in the match to help secure the victory.

Maalouf added a pair more on Matchday 2 in the team's 5-0 win over Bermuda at Olímpico Félix Sánchez Stadium on Tuesday.

Jamaica, meanwhile, defeated Bermuda 7-0 in its tournament debut and later beat Dominican Republic 3-1 to take the team up to second place in the standings with six points.

The Reggae Girlz now face a dominant Canadien side that will look to continue its streak of two matches without conceding a goal. The game at Panamericano Stadium on Thursday will determine who wins Group F.

Regional restrictions may apply.