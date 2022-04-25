Skip to main content

How to Watch Grenada at Costa Rica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Grenada will look to bounce back after a tough loss to the United States and showcase its skills against Costa Rica on Monday.

Costa Rica and Grenada will meet in their second group stage match on Monday in Group G play.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Grenada at Costa Rica Today:

Match Date: April 25, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Grenada at Costa Rica on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Grenada is coming off of a rather embarrassing loss and a very rough start to qualifying after a 20-0 loss to the United States on Saturday. It was a rather unfortunate start to the tournament for Grenada that the team will be looking to improve upon in today's game against Costa Rica. 

Costa Rica has had a better start to the tournament and is currently sitting in second in the standings behind the U.S. The team beat Puerto Rico in its first outing 4-1. Four different players scored for Costa Rica in its win. 

Sheika Scott scored first for Costa Rica in the 25th minute. Luciana González added to the lead four minutes later. Puerto Rico cut the lead in half at the 35-mark and the team held Costa Rica off until the 58th minute when Josselyn Briceño scored to give her team a two-goal lead. Valentina Rivera finished the scoring for Costa Rica at 79th minute on a penalty kick.

