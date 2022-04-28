Haiti vs. Guatemala Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Haiti and Guatemala face off in Group H action at the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship on Thursday.

With the first two matches behind us, Haiti and Guatemala find themselves in the bottom two positions in Group H, where El Salvador is at the top with two wins and six points, followed by Cuba in second place with three points. Haiti is currently No. 3 with three points, and Guatemala is in last place with two losses equalling zero points.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Haiti vs. Guatemala Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Haiti vs. Guatemala on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Haiti got its 2022 CONCACAF U-17 Championship underway on the right foot with a 2-0 win over Cuba at Panamericano Stadium. Chritlove Caramus and Walandjina Cyriaque got on the scoresheet to secure all three points for the Haitian national team.

Haiti then lost to group leader El Salvador by the same score on the second day of the tournament.

Guatemala, meanwhile, lost 6-0 to El Salvador and followed that performance up with a 2-0 loss to Cuba on Tuesday.

Guatemala will look to get its first points in the tournament on Thursday when the national team faces Haiti at Olímpico Félix Sánchez Stadium on the third and final matchday of the group stages.

Regional restrictions may apply.