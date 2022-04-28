Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Haiti vs. Guatemala: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Haiti and Guatemala face off in Group H action at the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship on Thursday.

With the first two matches behind us, Haiti and Guatemala find themselves in the bottom two positions in Group H, where El Salvador is at the top with two wins and six points, followed by Cuba in second place with three points. Haiti is currently No. 3 with three points, and Guatemala is in last place with two losses equalling zero points.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Haiti vs. Guatemala Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Haiti vs. Guatemala on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Haiti got its 2022 CONCACAF U-17 Championship underway on the right foot with a 2-0 win over Cuba at Panamericano Stadium. Chritlove Caramus and Walandjina Cyriaque got on the scoresheet to secure all three points for the Haitian national team.

Haiti then lost to group leader El Salvador by the same score on the second day of the tournament.

Guatemala, meanwhile, lost 6-0 to El Salvador and followed that performance up with a 2-0 loss to Cuba on Tuesday.

Guatemala will look to get its first points in the tournament on Thursday when the national team faces Haiti at Olímpico Félix Sánchez Stadium on the third and final matchday of the group stages.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship: Haiti vs. Guatemala

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
3:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Fans
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

Haiti vs. Guatemala Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago1001183678h (1)
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Cal vs Stanford in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
USATSI_18045231
PGA Tour

How to Watch Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas21 minutes ago
nfl-draft-preview
SI Guide

The NFL Draft Is Here. Here’s How to Watch It

By Kevin Sweeney21 minutes ago
kike-hernandez-red-sox
MLB

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs44 minutes ago
Soccer

Manchester United vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
college soccer
Premier League

Manchester United vs. Chelsea Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

USC vs. Arizona Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago1011593435h
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy